Hiring cuts at 250 of the largest consumer-facing companies: a chart of the worst-hit

Companies that were hit hardest by the Coronavirus pandemic include consumer-facing companies like retailers, hospitality, and entertainment venues. All have cut hiring, some completely. This, combined with record unemployment numbers, will spell a slow crawl out of abnormalcy as we wait to get back to business.

The hardest-hit sector includes consumer-facing companies that rely on free movement, congregation, and foot traffic. Some examples:

The index chart below includes 250 consumer-facing companies and how each has cut back on hiring in the past month, ranked by percentage.

Quick note: Sometimes, companies move their job listings from one HR platform to another. This can result in sudden drops in metrics. We've checked the data here, but some anomalies may remain.

We'll continue to keep an eye on things.

About the Data:

Thinknum tracks companies using the information they post online - jobs, social and web traffic, product sales and app ratings - and creates data sets that measure factors like hiring, revenue and foot traffic. Data sets may not be fully comprehensive (they only account for what is available on the web), but they can be used to gauge performance factors like staffing and sales.

