Apple has begun hiring for its in-house Siri Grading team in response to privacy concerns

Apple ($NASDAQ:AAPL) faced heavy scrutiny earlier this month for the way it used non-employee contractors to monitor and "grade" customer interactions with Siri, its digital assistant. While the concern was less that Apple was going through the data in the first place — software user agreements imply that interaction data can be used to improve product — it was more the fact that the data was being shared with third-party companies via contractor labor that perturbed both customers and journalists.

Apple quickly issued a software update to allow customers to opt out of Siri interaction grading, and said it would bring the practice completely in-house.

Hiring data shows the company is making good on its promise, as a new Siri "Grading Team" began appearing on Apple's careers sites via job listings.

On September 3 — right around when Apple came under fire — 3 positions showed up on Apple's "Jobs at Apple" site. As of this week, there are 15 such jobs across the globe for Apple's various localized Siri teams.

In total, 19 localized Siri Grading jobs listings have appeared at the various offices, with Grading Analysts being the most common, with the Cork, Ireland, office seeing the most hiring activity so far. That office is where Apple recently laid off 300 Siri Grading contractors.

Title Location Listings Grading Analyst, Siri Team Cork 16 Grading Analyst, Siri Team Austin 14 Grading Analyst, Siri Team Hyderabad 14 Grading Analyst, Siri Team - Spanish Language Specialist Austin 14 Grading Quality Analyst, Siri Team Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino) 14 Siri Grading Team Lead Austin 14 Siri Grading Team Lead Hyderabad 14 Grading Analyst, Siri Team Singapore 12 Siri Grading Team Lead Singapore 12 Grading Quality Analyst, Siri Team Cork 6 Siri Grading Team Lead Cork 6 French speaking Grading Analyst - Siri Team France 4 French speaking Grading Analyst - Siri Team Ireland 4 Senior Team Lead - Siri Grading Team Hyderabad 4 Senior Team Lead - Siri Grading Team Singapore 4 Siri Grading Analyst - Dutch Speaking Ireland 3 Siri Grading Analyst - Dutch Speaking Netherlands 3 Grading Analyst, Siri Team Shenzhen 2 Siri Grading Team Lead Shenzhen 2

The Grading Analyst job looks to be directly related to the in-housing effort, noting that the position will "listen and translate Siri audio files and rank levels of Siri response, from customers who have opted-in to the grading program."

